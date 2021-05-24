This afternoon, several veterans making a ride across the country stopped for a break in Wilson county. They were welcomed at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, to pay respect to the city's fallen heroes. Our Justin Beasley tells us why this trip is so important to them.

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – “Run For The Wall” riders are hitting the road, ready to honor our veterans across the country. While COVID-19 technically cancelled the ride this year, some veterans couldn't take no for an answer,

A smaller group joined together. They call themselves Heartland Heroes.

It’s a smaller group, so we can manage that in a different way,” organizer Mike Poirer says.

Clifton Howard is along for the ride. He says this won’t replace the original ride, but it instead gives anyone who wants to participate an opportunity. “ This is Heartland Heroes first, and possibly only, and then go back to original run,” Howard said.

Today’s stop is day six of the cross-country trip that started in California and will end after 10 days in Perryville, MO.

“I'm grateful for the Heartland Heroes. In spite of COVID-19, you cannot stop a patriot from remembering our hero,” Shannon Spake said.

 

