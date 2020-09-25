NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office showed Wilson County's former chief judicial commissioner received thousands of dollars in pay for time that he did not work.
Comptroller investigators determined the former chief commissioner received at least $17,603 in pay by falsely reporting 640 hours of time he claimed to have worked at the Judicial Commission Office in Lebanon.
Investigators found the chief commission either failed to show up for work or worked fewer hours than he reported from Jan. 1, 2018, through Oct. 6, 2018. Investigators reviewed video surveillance and keyless access records to arrive at their conclusions.
The chief commissioner also worked hours at a local bowling alley that overlapped with his shifts at the Judical Commission Office. During one two-week period in July 2018, he was present only 18 hours at the Judicial Commission Office; however, he was paid his full salary as though he had worked 80 hours. During the same two-week period, the chief commissioner was paid for working 77 hours at the local bowling alley.
The former chief commissioner submitted his retirement with Wilson County effective Aug. 25. Upon retirement, he forfeited 380 hours of vacation leave and 2,688 hours of sick leave valued at $86,569.
"It is very important there is strong oversight over time and attendance records," said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson in a news release. "There should always be a process in place to review and confirm the accuracy of time sheets. This helps to stop fraud before it results in monetary loss."
The Comptroller's office has forwarded a copy of the report to the district attorney's office.
Click to view the Comptroller's report.
