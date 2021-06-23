MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Providence Marketplace area is already very busy and congested throughout the week.

With Wednesday’s crash on Interstate 40 beneath the Mount Juliet Road overpass, many people will be running behind on their commute.

One person dead in large semi fire on I-40 at Mount Juliet Road A man is dead after he lost control of his tractor trailer going westbound on Interstate 40 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Now, with a three-week process of repairing the damaged bridge column, traffic will likely be worse for everyone in the area.

“I saw it on the news this morning,” said Mackenzie Dye. “I had to drop a friend off at work and I had to take Central Pike from 109 to get here because the interstate was blocked off. I wasn’t able to turn onto South Mount Juliet Road, so I had to go do Adams Lane and turn, and it took me an extra hour to get here. There were a lot of people. They had to have officers running the red lights and stop signs, so no one was getting hurt and causing another accident and causing another detour.”

“Traffic is relatively heavy, especially on one of the back roads, traffic seems to be a lot heavier,” said Dan McGuire of the heavy traffic Wednesday morning. “It would back up, especially at rush hour. Sometimes during the daytime on weekends it will back up from the interstate all the way to Couchville Pike.”

TDOT prepares for I-40/Mt. Juliet Road bridge repairs after truck hits support column The Tennessee Department of Transportation has set a tentative timeline for the bridge repairs on I-40 at State Route 171 (Mount Juliet Road) after a crash damaged a bridge column.

It is safe to travel across the bridge, but the northbound lane closure on Mount Juliet Road will continue to keep less weight on the bridge.