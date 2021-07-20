NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state and local economic officials announced Chewy will establish a new regional e-commerce fulfillment center in Wilson County, creating 1,200 new jobs.
Chewy, Inc., a trusted destination for pet parents and partners, will have its new facility located at Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in the Gladeville community. It is projected to open in fall 2022.
“Wilson County has seen tremendous job growth in the last few years as companies continue to relocate and expand in the region,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “Chewy’s decision to locate its newest e-fulfillment operations in Tennessee underscores our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce. These 1,200 new jobs will have a significant impact on Wilson County, and I appreciate Chewy for choosing Tennessee.”
“It is an honor today to welcome the Chewy family to our community. Wilson County residents have long recognized the many values and importance of the relationships between animals and their pet parents and partners,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release. “We appreciate Chewy’s vote of confidence in our community and look forward to developing a long-term partnership through such assets as the Wilson County Farm Bureau Expo Center and the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair.”
Founded in 2011 and dually headquartered in Dania Beach, FL, and Boston, MA, Chewy is a leading innovator in pet e-commerce, offering pet parents a broad selection of more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands, including pet products, supplies and prescriptions.
“We’re thrilled to open our newest fulfillment center here in Wilson County, Chewy’s first in the state and 14th in the county,” Pete Krillies, vice president of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement of Chewy, said in a news release. “We appreciate the partnership with the State of Tennessee, Wilson County and the Joint Economic and Community Board of Wilson County to launch this facility. We look forward to investing in the local community through the creation of 1,200 new jobs. This new location will also extend our fulfillment network in the southeast region, allowing us to provide even faster delivery to more than 19 million active customers around the country.”
Wilson County continues to attract companies in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector. Since 2020, more than 80% of new jobs committed in Wilson County have come from projects in this industry. Wilson County is within 650 miles of 50% of the U.S. population and a one-day trucking distance to 75% of U.S. markets.
