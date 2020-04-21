WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A cargo fire has temporarily shut down a part of I-40 westbound in Wilson County Tuesday morning.
The incident happened between mile marker 245 and 246 near Linwood Road around 9:45 a.m.
Wilson County EMA says the truck is loaded with general merchandise.
It's estimated to be cleared by 1 p.m. depending on what contents the truck is loaded with and how long it will take to clean up, according to EMA officials.
THP is urging drivers to seek an alternate route.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
