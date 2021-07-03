MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - All lanes of Mount Juliet Road over Interstate 40 have reopened following a crash last week that damaged a bridge support, Mount Juliet Police said on Saturday.

One of the northbound lanes on Mount Juliet Road was closed as construction crews made repairs to the support it was damaged in a crash on June 23. The driver of the truck that crashed into the bridge died.

One person dead in large semi fire on I-40 at Mount Juliet Road A man is dead after he lost control of his tractor trailer going westbound on Interstate 40 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Dement Construction Company, which is under contract for the widening of the bridge, was given the emergency contract to make repairs on the bridge support, in part because it was already on the scene and would not have to bring in additional equipment.

Concrete was poured on June 25 and all westbound lanes of I-40 were reopened that night.

All lanes of I-40 West in Mount Juliet open after deadly crash All four westbound lanes of Interstate 40 beneath the Mount Juliet Road overpass have reopened after a crash damaged a support column.

The lane on Mount Juliet Road was closed while the concrete adequately cured.

Once the concrete has cured, the contractor will remove the temporary supports during nighttime operations.