MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - All four westbound lanes of Interstate 40 beneath the Mount Juliet Road overpass have reopened after a crash damaged a support column.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the contractor poured concrete late Friday evening and the fourth lane reopened later Friday night.

Commute expected to be impacted by damaged I-40 bridge The Providence Marketplace area is already very busy and congested throughout the week.

Plans are to reopen the fourth lane on Mount Juliet Road as soon as the concrete is adequately cured, which is estimated to be sometime next week, ahead of the original schedule, barring any complications.

Once the concrete is cured, the contractor will remove the temporary supports during nighttime operations.

One person dead in large semi fire on I-40 at Mount Juliet Road A man is dead after he lost control of his tractor trailer going westbound on Interstate 40 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer crashed into the bridge support early Wednesday morning. The driver of the truck died in the crash.

Dement Construction Company, which was under contract on widening the Mount Juliet Road bridge over I-40. Dement was given the emergency contract to make the repairs to the bridge support since the company was able to begin repairs immediately without additional mobilization. The emergency work will be supplemented to the existing contract.