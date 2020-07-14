LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - At first it seemed to be a simple, random act of kindness. For a Lebanon mother, it's so much more than that.
"She turned 10 on July 12," smiled Clara Waynick, referring to her daughter Summer Ray.
"Oh yeah, she's my best friend."
This birthday deserved a great big cake. When Clara went to pick it up at a Lebanon Publix, someone had already paid for the cake, and they left behind a balloon and a note.
"My first thought was, 'why me? Why my daughter?'" said Clara.
The anonymous mother who wrote the note shared this little act of kindness was in memory of her daughter Katie and a little girl named Sadie. The words of the note hit Clara deeply.
"I'm a recovering drug addict, and there's times I couldn't have been here with my daughter on her birthday if I hadn't gotten clean," said Clara.
Would Clara ever find who wrote this?
"I didn't think anybody would know who it was," she said.
She posted about the note on Facebook anyway. To her surprise, some people stepped forward and said they know the author of that card. Shelia Weathers.
Clara reached out. Shelia joined Clara at her house on Tuesday.
The story became more in focus. Shelia's daughter Katie taught a little girl in her daycare, Sadie.
"Sadie had a very aggressive leukemia," said Shelia. "That was very hard on Katie."
Sadie died, while a few years later, Katie was killed in a car wreck.
"Katie and Sadie are buried six feet from each other in the garden of peace," said Shelia.
Shelia has no doubt she was meant to go to this Publix and pay for this cake for this little girl and have the chance to sit across the table from this mom.
"There's no coincidence in anyone who's put before you or in your path," she said.
Sadie's mother, Amber Davis, spoke to News4 by phone.
"Sadie was such joy," Amber said. "I didn't want her story to be tragedy. Please just do a random act of kindness for someone else out there in memory of my little girl. That makes me feel like she's still impacting the world today. My baby's still making a difference. It helps me in healing."
