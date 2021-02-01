LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on Leeville Pike, police said on Monday.

The two cars crashed on Leeville Pike near Dorchester Drive around 3:40 p.m., Lebanon Police said.

A male driver and three juveniles were in one of the vehicles. The driver and one of the juveniles died in the crash. Two others from the car were transported for treatment. The female driver of the second car was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Leeville Pike was closed several hours during the cleanup and investigation. The crash remains under investigation.