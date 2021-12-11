10-14 homes damaged by storms in Mount Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Several homes sustained significant structural damage after high winds or a tornado struck western Mount Juliet, according to police.

Police said 10-14 homes had significant structural damage and as many as 60-80 homes have significant cosmetic damage.

Woman pulled from home in Kingston Springs KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - One woman was rescued from a home in Cheatham County on Saturday morning.

As of 5:15 a.m., only South Green Hill Road near Willoughby Station remains closed after the storms. The road should be reopened when utility lines have been cleared.

Power lines and trees are down, blocking the road on Willoughby Station Blvd and S Greenhill Rd in #MtJuliet @WSMV pic.twitter.com/QJt5CtvWp2 — Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) December 11, 2021

Mount Juliet also announced its Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of the weather.

Deadly tornadoes, storms strike US; roof collapse at Amazon EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tornadoes and severe weather were blamed for several deaths and injuries across parts of the Midwest and the South a…

Middle Tennessee Electric reports 6,353 customers were without power as of 5:20 a.m.

Mount Juliet damage map The area of Mount Juliet impacted by severe weather early Saturday morning.

Mount Juliet suffered significant damage during tornadoes in March 2020, including Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle schools.