(WSMV) - On Friday, the state of Tennessee broke new single-day records for COVID-19 cases and death counts.
Because of the spike, three counties in the midstate have reinstated their mask mandates.
Those in Wilson, Sumner, and Williamson Counties must now wear masks again when you go out in public and can't maintain social distancing. The mandates took effect at midnight on Saturday.
Williamson County residents have been mask-free for about a month, while Wilson and Sumner Counties ended theirs earlier this month.
Residents in Franklin have planned a peaceful protest on Saturday and refuse to follow the new order.
"The point of the rally is, we're done, we're done with the unconstitutional, unlawful mandates," one man said on the Tennessee Stands Facebook page.
The social media page was created during the pandemic. It's used to discuss their stance on the Tennessee Constitution and critique the governor's actions.
