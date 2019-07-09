MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday marked 16 years since a deadly crash that took the lives of two Wilson County law enforcement officers.
Wilson County Deputy John Musice and Mount Juliet Police Sgt. Jerry Mundy were killed in 2003 while trying to stop a driver using spike strips in Interstate 40 at the Mount Juliet Road exit.
The driver of the car, Fallon Tallent, purposely drove a stolen car into both officers on I-40.
On Tuesday the two departments came together to honor the officers and make sure they are never forgotten.
“Two of our brothers who paid the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives in the line of duty. We won’t forget,” said Mount Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick.
“We lost two great people. We lost fathers, we lost husbands and we don’t want to ever forget them,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.
This week the interstate and interchange signs will fly flags in honor of Mundy and Musice.
The driver in the crash is now serving life in prison.
We came together this morning, joined by @wilsonsheriff, at headquarters to remember Sgt. Jerry Mundy & Dep. John Musice, who gave their life in service to our community 16 years ago. We will never forget our fallen heroes nor their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/VLWprE4Zjk— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 9, 2019
