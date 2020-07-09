WILSON CO. (WSMV) - Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto says there will be no mask requirement in the county despite the recent authorization from Governor Bill Lee.
Wilson County joins Dickson and Cheatham counties in deciding to not issue a mask mandate following Executive Order No. 54, which allowed Tennessee’s non-metro counties to issue their own mandatory mask laws.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper is encouraging all counties that have heavy commuter traffic into Nashville to consider a mask requirement.
Two weeks ago Mayor Hutto tried to issue a mandate for Wilson County, but didn’t have the authority to issue it.
Now, Mayor Hutto says he isn’t going to issue a mandate but will instead encourage people to wear them.
“We want people to unite and do whatever it takes,” Hutto said. “We are all in unknown territory, we don’t know what tomorrow holds but because you care enough for your citizens, we are not going to mandate masks but we are going to encourage masks.”
The mayor said he’s received hundreds of calls to his office regarding the mask issue. For now, masks are only recommended in Wilson.
