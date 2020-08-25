WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Some students who chose virtual learning with Wilson County Schools are running into problems on their first day back due to technical issues.
Bart Barker with Wilson County Schools says its staff is working hard to fix the connectivity issues that are taking place.
"Due to this dilemma, please know that expectations for Virtual/Remote attendance, and submitting any assignments today is being handled with the complete understanding that our students and families are experiencing some technical delays this morning," said Barker.
The virtual learning is an option part of the school's current hybrid model.
Barker says they will be sending out updates when available.
