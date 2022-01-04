WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Mid-state children are back in school today after winter break and others being impacted by the snow yesterday.
Several school districts want to remind families about COVID-19 safety protocols and what they’re doing to help protect children.
Before the school break, Wilson County had 45 positive COVID-19 cases in students from December 11-17.
Now that school is back session, the districts say they are bringing back student temperature checks upon arrival to school.
This is due to the high case numbers reported locally and nationally.
There is currently no mask mandate, but school officials say they are available for those who want them.
We spoke with a Metro school parent who says she is concerned about the high volume of COVID-19 cases, but believes her child being able to learn, in person, is important.
“It's definitely concerning, but I feel a little bit of solace because he is vaccinated. He has already had both of his shots,” said parent Melody Carriere. “Those who are getting the virus despite being vaccinated are having milder symptoms anyway, so we are just hoping people will have faith in the science.”
Last week, Davidson County saw a 46% increase in active cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.