Wilson County teacher goes viral for amazing art skills

WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County teacher went viral for his amazing art skills.

Derek Elwell teaches at Watertown High talked and has been teaching art for 17 years. It’s a passion that now has garnered the attention people around world.

“I do this kind of drawing every year when we’re talking about hemispheric dominance. You know some people are right brained…Some people are left brained and then you can kind of put them together,” Elwell said. “It’s a continuous line portrait essentially.”

Elwell uses both hands to draw the face you see.

“I’ve been doing it for a while. For me it’s just normal to get up and just kind of pull it out,” Elwell said.

The students thought it was cool and one of them asked to post a video of Elwell to Tik Tok.

