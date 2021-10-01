MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - After several weeks of battling COVID-19, a Wilson County school resource officer has passed away.

To honor the life of Deputy Teresa Fuller, students at Rutland Elementary placed flowers, letters, and pictures on her patrol vehicle outside of the school.

“Teresa loved this school fiercely. I would say she was the heart of Rutland,” Rutland Elementary School Principal Shaunna Davis said.

Deputy Fuller started her career with the Wilson County Sheriff’s office back in 2007. According to Davis, She was also the only school resource officer to serve building B at Rutland Elementary.

“I know she is in a safe place. She is no longer hurting. She would want us to move forward,” Captain Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff: SRO assigned to Wilson Co. elementary school has died A school resource officer assigned to a Mount Juliet elementary school has died, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

In addition to her work, she wrote a grant for the School’s Buddy Bench and visited nursing homes during the pandemic.

“If we needed a little extra discipline, she would come in there and put her officer Teresa face on, and they would straighten up… So, she was the best of both worlds,” P.E. Teacher Gina Bilbrey said.

Staff at Rutland say her memories will be cherished by many.

“There will be no replacement for Teresa, but we know that her legacy will live on here, and we will make sure that happens,” Davis said.