Wilson County Sheriff's Office investigates reports of “garage hopping”

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff's Office warns residents as they are currently investigating multiple reports of “garage hopping.”
The sheriff's office urges everyone to make sure they secure all of their possessions, especially those in their garages.
"Thieves are driving down roads and through subdivisions looking for open garages and/or side entry doors waiting for the opportunity to take your possessions," Wilson County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Friday.
The sheriff's office said the following items had been taken from garages:
- power tools
- leaf blowers
- chainsaws
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call the dispatcher Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 615-444-1412, extension 0. However, if it is an emergency, call 911.
