Wilson County Sheriffs investigating video showing woman being forced into car

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for more information after a woman was reportedly seen on camera being forced into a car.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office shared a surveillance photo taken off Maddox Road around 9 p.m. Sunday that reportedly shows a woman being forced back into a car after she had gotten out and started vomiting on the ground.
Police say the driver of the car, which witnesses believe to be a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, got out and forced the woman back inside before driving off.
Witnesses also told police they could hear the two people arguing.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 615-290-2679.
