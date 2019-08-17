LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Police report that claims of gunshots being fired at the Wilson County Fair Saturday night are false.
Upon officers arrival, law enforcement said that there were multiple fights among young people.
Several people were taken into custody, and they face charges ranging from assault to disorderly conduct, police said.
Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the fair and expect to file more charges as their investigation progresses.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.