WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An unusual scam has people in Wilson County receiving text messages from a fake assassin.
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the scam texter pretends to be an assassin who's been hired to kill you.
The scammer then says they've decided they like you and will take $4,000 to cancel the contract.
Some people have reported getting follow up texts with pictures of dead bodies that say "You're next," if they don't respond.
Police say it's best to block the number immediately after the first text and report it to the authorities.
