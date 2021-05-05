WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - After Gov. Bill Lee removed the mask throughout much of the state, a good number of parents spoke up about removing the mask mandate for students in Wilson County.
In a close vote, the school board decided in a 4-3 vote, to not change the policy late Monday night.
"I just don’t think it’s fair to the children," parent Marlynda Schlick said. "Governor Lee has let it go. I don’t think it’s right for the school to mandate it."
For the rest of the school year, kindergarten-12th grade students will still have to wear face coverings.
As for summer school, no decision has been made.
"The biggest issue is that we want to know the plan when this will end and what their plan is," parent Regan Dawn.
There hasn't been a mask mandate in Wilson County since it expired in March.
But right now, masks aren't optional for students.
"I think it’s very odd," Schlick said. "I don’t understand their train of thought. I’m not totally against mask don’t give me wrong."
As many as 15 families voiced their frustrations in a board meeting.
They were hoping for a different result considering teachers have had the option to be fully vaccinated.
"It’s always something different and I think that’s why parents just can’t keep up because there is no clear definition of when or why or how," Dawn said.
There has been no decision made on if students will wear a mask to begin the next school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.