Wilson County Schools says they intend for students in all schools to return to their respective teaching and learning models on January 5th when Christmas break ends. Still, some parents could switch their kids to a fully remote schedule.

"It's tough for me. I'm a working mom," parent Chantelles Carr said. "School has not been in for a full month in Wilson County without them calling short staff because of COVID."

Eight schools in Wilson County, around 1/3 of the entire district, are learning remotely.

Bedford, Wilson County Schools to go virtual TENNESSEE (WSMV) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, two more midstate school districts will …

Some parents aren't surprised about the district-wide shutdown that Wilson County Schools wanted to avoid.

"We kind of assumed we would be out at some point before Christmas," parent Denisse Edwards said. "I was thankful we weren't going remote, coming back a week, going back, like to me I would rather do this right into the holiday break."

"Right before Thanksgiving, they called schools as they did right now," Carr said. "It's very frustrating."

Some parents said they have no issue sending their kids back to school after seeing everything that the district has done around safety for students and staff.

"There are protocols for everything," Edwards said. "I'm not nervous about going back. There is so much handwashing, spacing. Everyone has designated areas."

For a need for consistency, some parents said they would keep their kids at home.

"I did sign my kids up for virtual, so they will not be going back. One minute going, one minute not. It's too much," Carr said.