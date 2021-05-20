The administration for Wilson County Schools is ending classes next week.
The current school year for Wilson County Schools will end on May 28 instead of Wednesday, June 2.
"Our district calendar has indicated since the start of last school year that the current school year would end on Friday, June 4. That is no longer the case," Director of Schools, Dr. Donna Wright said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Wright added that grades would be finalized by June 2, and "there is no change to our final report card schedule."
"For any school-related events that were scheduled for the week of June 1 - June 4, your schools will be in contact with you about any schedule changes for those events," Wright said.
All schools will be closed on Memorial Day.
