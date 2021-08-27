LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools will be closed all next week due to “continued strong surge in recent positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.”

Students are expected to return to the classrooms on Sept. 7. The district will have ten days “to help slow the current trend of positive cases and quarantines. During this period, our buildings and buses will receive thorough cleanings.”

“This is not a remote learning period. Therefore there will be no teaching and learning expectations during this time,” Wilson County Schools said in a letter to parents on Friday.

Wilson County Schools said these next days “will be used as Stockpile Days.” Following next week, the school will have “seven Stockpile Days remaining for this school year.”

“While it’s not our desire to issue this closure, we do strongly feel that this closure is necessary based on our current attendance trends among students, teachers and staffs. We sincerely ask that all our families, students, teachers and staffs practice safe health methods during this time,” Wilson County Schools said.

The following items will continue:

Kids Club activities will remain open.

All extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, but no practices or activities will be allowed during normal school hours.

Dual enrollment classes will continue as scheduled by the partnering university.

"We care deeply about every one of you, and we’re hopeful that by taking this time away from our schools, it will allow us to slow this unfortunate health trend,” Wilson County Schools said.

The announcement comes after three schools in Rutherford County Schools will be closed next week "because of staffing related to COVID-19."

There are closures at some Coffee, Maury, and Cheatham County schools.