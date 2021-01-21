LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Thursday night, the Wilson County Board of Education met virtually in a special meeting to discuss the tornado damaged buildings of Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle Schools.

After more than two hours of discussion in an executive session, without the public or media being able to listen in, the board voted unanimously to start the bidding process with their insurance company on both schools' existing footprint to repair and replace the schools.

With the bidding process underway, that allows the district to submit necessary forms to FEMA to request additional monies in the reconstruction process.

Wilson County Schools approves 'housing' plan for schools damaged by tornado A new educational plan was approved in Wilson County for the 2020-2021 school year involving the two schools that were damaged in the March 3, 2020 tornado.