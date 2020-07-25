WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Board of Education has announced the start date has been pushed back two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board announced the new start date is Monday, August 17. The new start date was approved in a special-called board meeting that was held Saturday morning.
Teachers were originally scheduled to report to school on July 27, with students scheduled to report on August 3.
The board voted 5-2 to push back both start dates, with students teachers reporting on August 10 and students on August 17.
Scheduled breaks during the middle of the school year will not be affected, but the last day for schools will now be June 4, 2021.
The hybrid class model will stay in place until October 2, which is the Friday before fall break.
Students have until July 29 to request participation in the hybrid model.
