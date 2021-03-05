LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - For what has been the most challenging year for many working inside schools, Friday was a sigh of relief for many staff members in Wilson County Schools.

On Friday, 1,200 staff members received the first dose of the vaccine.

"A lot of us have been looking forward to this for a while now," teacher Hunter Arnold said. "It's been a little bit of nervousness with teachers."

This will allow teachers to do their jobs safer than they've been able to since the school year started.

"I've been waiting for this since they said there was a vaccine, and as soon as they sent a questionnaire, I couldn't hit yes fast enough," teacher Stacy Tanner said.

For the past two months, the school district has been preparing for this day. More than 70 people helped, including 25 of the school nurses working up to the finish line to fight the virus.

"I walked right (up and finished) in less than five minutes," Tanner said. "Quicker than we thought."

"I know how important a school nurse is to having school every day. We cannot have school in a pandemic without a school nurse on sight," Chuck Whitlock, Health Services supervisor for Wilson County Schools, said. "This is another example of all things they do to prop up entire education system."

Now with half of the vaccination process complete, teachers said they are hopeful they can begin to work with students again.

"Now I feel a little more comfortable where I can walk up and down the rows with them, talk to them, get a little closer," Arnold told News 4 Nashville.

"Hopefully, next year, we have a normal school year from beginning to end," Tanner said.