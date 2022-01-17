WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County School District notified parents about the school closings Monday because of concerns of hazardous roads.
The district said they were concerned that the southeastern part of the county is still very hazardous and could create black ice as temperatures drop below freezing.
"We got a phone call," parent Larry Kolwalke said. "We got a text. We got an email, so we're well aware."
Snow and ice still covered roads in Watertown, Statesville, and Norene. For Kolwalke's family, tomorrow's closure will be another day of playing in the snow.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Williamson County, along with several other mid-state counties, were faced with several inches of snow and i…
"I'm able to be home, and the kids can do their thing," Kolwalke said. "My wife is home as well. We're pretty fortunate that it doesn't become a daycare issue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.