WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County School District notified parents about the school closings Monday because of concerns of hazardous roads.

The district said they were concerned that the southeastern part of the county is still very hazardous and could create black ice as temperatures drop below freezing.

"We got a phone call," parent Larry Kolwalke said. "We got a text. We got an email, so we're well aware."

Snow and ice still covered roads in Watertown, Statesville, and Norene. For Kolwalke's family, tomorrow's closure will be another day of playing in the snow.

"I'm able to be home, and the kids can do their thing," Kolwalke said. "My wife is home as well. We're pretty fortunate that it doesn't become a daycare issue."