Wilson County Schools has updated its COVID policies for the upcoming school year, and masks will be optional for all students and staff.
The announcement was posted on the schools' Facebook page on Monday night. Besides, face coverings will be optional for all students and staff for the upcoming school year. However, those masks must conform to the school dress code policy.
Social distancing would also continue this year, with students being asked to stay about three feet apart.
Parents of any students that come in "close contact" with someone suffering symptoms of COVID-19 will receive written notice. Students will also be asked to quarantine following current guidelines.
To read the full breakdown of the updated policies, click here.
