Wilson County Schools release reopening plan

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – In less than a month, Wilson County Schools will be back in session. Like many other districts, the coronavirus pandemic is top of mind.
In a plan released by the district, students will have two options of either stepping back into the classroom or taking classes online.
“We’ve been kind of on pins and needles trying to figure out how schools are going to start,” Terri McCathern, a parent said.
Terri McCathern’s daughter plans on going back to school. She’ll be a senior at Lebanon High School.
“My only concern would be can they keep the cleaning supplies, a good stock of cleaning supplies?,” McCathern said.
The school system has a reopening plan. It includes a traditional format.
“When we say traditional, yes, they will be in brick and mortar buildings, the students will, but there will be precautionary measures in place on a daily basis,” Bart Barker, Spokesman for Wilson County Schools said.
Some precautionary measures include temperature checks, symptom questions, and isolating anyone who shows symptoms.
“I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s going to take time and I think a lot of students are going to get impatient,” McCathern said.
The district also has guidelines for wearing a mask.
It’ll be required for teachers and staff if they’re within six feet of students. Students are strongly encouraged to wear them in classrooms and if your child rides the bus, a mask will be mandatory.
“As we all progress through this, we’re all going to learn a lot about the ebbs and flows of how these models work,” Barker said.
Parents can also keep their kids at home.
For now, the virtual option will only be for a semester. Students will be given the resources to complete their assignments.
Enrollment starts on July 8 through the Skyward portal.
For McCathern, she said she feels safe sending her daughter back to school, but knows it’ll come with some adjustments.
“I don’t think it’s ever going to be back to normal for a really long time,” McCathern said.
To read the full plan by the district, click here.
