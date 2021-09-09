MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday night, Wilson County Schools implemented a new mask mandate policy. The board meeting lasted almost five hours and remained civil. The Board of Education approved the recommendation from the Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell to implement face covering requirements beginning this Friday.

There is an opt-out provision with Governor Lee's Executive Order 84.

"I really think Governor Lee and the executive order, you know that really protected a lot of us," parent Joseph Padilla said. "I don’t need a school director or a governor or even Joe Biden to give me my rights. The constitution does that."

Wilson County Schools closed all week following 'strong surge' in COVID cases Wilson County Schools will be closed all next week due to “continued strong surge in recent positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.”

Some parents are upset, others are encouraged within the school district."(Luttrell) really took a courageous step in leadership to do what he thought was best for the students and the staff," parent Michelle Newton said to News 4.

Newton feels this will help prevent another shutdown in the district.

"I think it’s a step in the right direction," Newton said. "I definitely think it’s going to help keep the schools open hopefully until fall break."

For Padilla, he and his son are adamant about not wearing a mask.

"Our plan right now is not to fill out the opt out form. Our plan is to send our son to school without a mask. We are going to make the school suspend him, expel him, whatever they were going to do and then we will react that way because I mean we didn’t have students opt in when there was a choice to wear a mask," Padilla told News 4.

This approved motion will be revisited at the October 4th Board of Education meeting. If you choose to opt-out, forms are available online through Skyward.