LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools has postponed scheduled graduation ceremonies next month because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"This decision was a very difficult one to make, but it is the most responsible course of action at this time," the school system said in a release.
The graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled at a later date when it is deemed safe to gather in larger groups.
"Graduation ceremonies are a time of celebration. The current pandemic guidelines and trends in place would make it practically impossible to plan and hour our seniors the way we'd hoped in May. Individuals and their families' health and safety was the first priority in making this decision," the school system said in a news release.
Last week MTSU and Rutherford County issued a joint statement announcing all Rutherford County graduation ceremonies had been postponed. Rutherford County schools utilized MTSU's Murphy Center for its ceremonies. Some Wilson County schools also held graduation ceremonies at Murphy Center. MTSU has also postponed its May graduation ceremonies.
