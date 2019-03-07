A whole lot of teachers are sick in Wilson County. School for them was out Thursday and will be again Friday. Many families crowded to a particular place.
"How many games you want to start with?" asked Alan Slaughter, working the counter at Pro Bowl West in Lebanon. "If you need a grudge match, we can do a third game."
In this gig, on this day, Alan said you've got to be quick with the kicks.
"There you go, youngin'," he said, pulling some shoes from under the counter. "Go get 'em!"
"There's an old family saying, 'don't slow down cause something's gaining,'" Alan laughed.
Alan and the staff have the lanes up and shoe cubbies stocked. Thursday was go time.
"So far, they've got me outnumbered about 25 to 1, but it's a fair fight," he said, looking out over the room.
A representative for Wilson County Schools said a mix of flu, strep throat and allergies caused 153 teachers to call out. The district has about 450 teachers total. The rep said having more than 100 teachers out sick means they can no longer cover the classrooms.
"There's been a lot of teachers out, and there's been a lot of subs," said one Lebanon High student at the bowling alley.
"If you're the age of those down there, you get to throw things, you get to knock stuff over, nobody fusses, and I don't have to clean it up!" said Alan. "If it was 75 degrees and the sun shining, they'd be at the lake or park. I'd say their options are limited on a day like this."
Ask Alan, he'll tell you when school's out, there's no place in Wilson County where it's better to be.
"I may be a little biased in that answer," he laughed. "Let's bowl!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.