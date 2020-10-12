WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County is already looking to next semester for its schools, and it’s bringing back a big learning tool.
Virtual learning will return in 2021, and a Wilson County spokesperson says the virtual option has been popular among families. With so much uncertainty laying ahead, the school district wants to extend the virtual option into the next semester.
Wilson County has about 19,000 students. The school district says they started out with about 3,500 enrolled in the fall’s virtual learning program.
Families have until October 30 to enroll in spring virtual learning.
“we can’t presume that after holiday break that everything is going to be trending ultimately in the right direction,” a spokesperson said. “But more than anything, we just want to give families that option to know that that virtual learning program that was right there in the fall. And we want it there in the spring as well.”
Anyone, however, can switch. For example, if you chose virtual learning this semester, you can go into the classroom next semester and vice versa.
The October 30 deadline is final; no exception will be made after that date, making the district able to start setting up the need for staffing and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.