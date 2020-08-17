WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Monday marked the end of summer vacation for students in the Wilson County School District.
Teachers were originally scheduled to report to school on July 27, with students scheduled to report on August 3.
Wilson County is offering its students in-class, hybrid and virtual learning options to begin the year.
Just under 20 percent of the district's students will be learning virtually.
