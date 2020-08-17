WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Monday marked the end of summer vacation for students in the Wilson County School District. 

Teachers were originally scheduled to report to school on July 27, with students scheduled to report on August 3. 

Wilson County is offering its students in-class, hybrid and virtual learning options to begin the year. 

Just under 20 percent of the district's students will be learning virtually.  

Middle Tennessee School Start Dates

School Start Date Virtual In-Person
Metro Nashville Public Schools August 4th Yes
Sumner County Schools August 3rd Yes
Wilson County Schools August 17th Yes Yes
Rutherford County Schools August 13th Yes Yes
Cannon County Schools All Students: August 14th Yes Yes
Smith County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Trousdale County Schools In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd Yes Yes
Macon County Schools August 24th Yes Yes
Montgomery County Schools August 31st Yes Yes
Cheatham County Schools All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th Yes Yes
Robertson County Schools August 12th Yes Yes
Williamson County Schools August 7th G 3-12 Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
Dickson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th Yes Yes
Hickman County Schools Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th Yes Yes
Maury County Schools August 10th Yes Yes
Warren County Schools August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs Yes Yes
De Kalb County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Putnam County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Jackson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th Yes Yes
Clay County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Overton County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Pickett County Schools All Students: August 10th Yes
White County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Van Buren County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Coffee County Schools Aug. 5th, **Coffee County Middle, North Coffee Online: Aug 7th Yes Yes
Franklin County Schools August 5th (hybrid virtual/in-person) Yes Yes
Moore County Schools August 5th Yes Yes
Bedford County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Marshall County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Giles County Schools August 4th (hybrid virtual/in-person) Yes Yes
Lawrence County Schools August 10th (hybrid virtual/in-person) Yes Yes
Lewis County Schools August 4th Yes Yes
Wayne County Schools August 12th (staggered opening) Yes Yes
Perry County Schools August 20th Yes Yes

