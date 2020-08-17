WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Monday marked the end of summer vacation for students in the Wilson County School District.
Teachers were originally scheduled to report to school on July 27, with students scheduled to report on August 3. Due to concerns with COVID-19, the district pushed their opening back two weeks.
Many students with the district started their year using a hybrid option of in-person and virtual learning.
Temperature checks and screenings are in place for students returning to the classroom.
Wilson County is offering its students in-class, hybrid and virtual learning options to begin the year.
Just under 20 percent of the district's students will be learning virtually.
Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said she's pleased by the work her teachers have put in to get kids excited about going back to school.
