WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The need for school bus drivers in Wilson County right now means that some routes are temporarily out of service.

While the pandemic isn't making it any easier to find drivers, the school district says it isn't the only challenge they're facing.

"We are in a need for bus drivers," said Bart Barker of Wilson County Schools. "It is typical for school districts, especially a growing district like ours, to have that need."

Right now Wilson County Schools is looking for at least 12 drivers, including substitutes. The district says the pandemic only played a small part in creating the shortage.

"We have had drivers express their concern over COVID and perhaps elected to retire a bit early, but it isn't a total COVID blame on this," Barker said.

District officials say a combination of retirements, resignations and drivers moving away helped create the current need.

So if you're interested in filling one of these positions, here's what you should expect.

"There is actual in-house training. There is training on the road, there is training in every aspect of this," Barker said. "It's not going to be thrown off in the deep end by any stretch. We take bus safety extremely seriously."

Once you have the correct license, the training process for a new driver can take about four to six weeks.

For more information on how you can apply to be a bus driver for Wilson County Schools, click on our News Links tab below: