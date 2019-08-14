LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools are boasting big results ahead of the official release of TNReady scores on Thursday.
The district announced 12 of its schools achieved Reward School status for the past school year.
That status is given to schools that are improving in overall student academic achievement and student growth.
This year about 20% of Tennessee schools received the honor.
“Over the summer we had over 400 teachers coming in on their time for professional development. That gives you an idea only to their dedication but commitment to students, and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Dr. Donna Wright, Director of Schools.
On top of the individual performances, Wilson County Schools was designated as an Exemplary District.
Metro Nashville Public Schools announced on Tuesday 37 of its schools received Reward School status as well as improvement in math scores in elementary, middle and high schools.
