LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A bus driver shortage in Wilson County is growing exponentially.
The number of needed drivers has quadrupled since News4 reported on the shortage last week.
Jennifer Johnson, a spokesperson for Wilson County Schools, said the district is "heading toward crisis."
As of Friday, the district is now short by 24 bus drivers.
Several parents have already gotten phone calls from the district that their child's route will be dropped.
Wilson County encountered this problem last year, and it resulted in a more than $3 raise for drivers.
Bus drivers in Wilson County are guaranteed 4.5 hour days.
Johnson said she thinks part of the reason for the shortage is the nature of the split shift.
Overcrowding in the school district is also contributing to the problem. Wilson County grows by an average of 600 students per year.
That growth is causing more problems for Wilson County, but not everyone agrees on the solution.
On Monday night, county commissioners will decide whether or not to approve the funding for a new high school. The bid is for $86 million.
While part of the pushback comes from the price tag, some residents are concerned about the proposed location for the school at the intersection of Lebanon Road and North Green Hill Road.
StopTheSchool.org, a website created by members of the community, claims that the winding roads and crash history in this area would be too dangerous for students.
Johnson said the website is riddled with misinformation. She acknowledges that it is a curvy road but that the students who would drive to school already take these roads to go to Mt. Juliet High School.
Mt. Juliet High School is already overcrowded by hundreds of students, and the district expects the problem to grow.
If the funding for the school isn't passed by the end of the month, 1,000 students will be rezoned to different high schools. Johnson said she sees Monday night's meeting as their final shot for that funding.
Click here for more information if you are interested in applying for bus driver positions in Wilson County.
