WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Board of Education voted to extend director Dr. Donna Wright's contract for an additional year, according to Wilson County Schools.
Dr. Wright has been director since July 2014. Prior to arriving in Wilson County, she spent over three decades in education as a teacher, principal, administrator and assistant superintendent.
Dr. Wright was awarded "Superintendent of the Year for 2019" by the Mid-Cumberland Region of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.
The extension allows Dr. Wright to remain as director of schools through 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.