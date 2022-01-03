LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening on Tuesday.

School officials said the delayed opening is due to the cleanup from the snowfall that fell across the county.

Pull Quote The snowfall from last night produced various amounts across Wilson County with the higher amounts located in the southeast part of the county. Those areas with the higher amounts have seen satisfactory thawing among the main and secondary roads throughout the day. However; there will be another evaluation of select roads in the SE portion of the county early tomorrow morning.

School officials said they would add two hours to the school's normal start time, and that will begin the student(s) day.

