LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening on Tuesday.

School officials said the delayed opening is due to the cleanup from the snowfall that fell across the county.

School officials said they would add two hours to the school's normal start time, and that will begin the student(s) day.

To find out any other closings or delays across the state, click here. 

 

