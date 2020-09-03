MT. JULIET (WSMV) - On March 3rd, mother nature showed no mercy on West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary Schools in Mt. Juliet.
Six months later, the rubble remains.
“Just the power of it again, is indescribable,” Wilson County Schools Spokesperson Bart Barker said.
Barker took us back to the scene today. Back to where the March 3rd tornado made a direct hit.
"It has been a rough year,” Barker said.
It’s been a whirlwind for the district these past 6 months. First the tornado, then the pandemic, impacting the district in ways they never imagined.
"The severity, the impact and that one two punch. I don't know if you can find that anywhere in the country other than right here in Wilson County.”
Since the tornado damaged the buildings, the district says they've completed work on the Mt. Juliet bus yard, and the West Middle School football field. Buses once damaged, are now operational.
But why, half a year later, do we still see rubble, torn down walls and damaged classrooms?
"People have to remember, when you're dealing with very complex, multi faceted insurance claims--such as two buildings. Every finite piece of information has to be logged. Has to be evaluated. And that has taken some time,” Barker said.
Barker says the district has submitted everything needed for insurance purposes. Now it’s matter of getting a final word back on how to best move forward, to get West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek elementary back up and running.
Despite all the devastation, there’s one thing Barker said hasn’t changed.
"This stuff, whatever happens with the buildings, will happen, it's a building It doesn't make the school. It's the teachers, the students, that's what makes a good school, Barker said.
