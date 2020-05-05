WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A new educational plan was approved in Wilson County for the 2020-2021 school year involving the two schools that were damaged in the March 3, 2020, tornado.
The Wilson County School Board approved the plan with a 7-0 vote. The main points of the housing plan are the following:
- Mt. Juliet Middle will be converted into a K-6 site which will house SCE K-5, 6th grade WWMS, and 6th grade MJMS
- Green Hill High School will house MJMS 7th and 8th grade students (feeder zone) Grades 7-12
- Mt. Juliet High School will house WWMS 7th and 8th grade students (feeder zone) Grades 7-12
Officials with the school say the repairs to the affected schools, West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary, will extend well beyond this upcoming school year's start date.
The split schedule format that was put in place after the tornado hit is not included in the housing plan. That schedule was only put in place to accommodate the rest of the year before the COVID-19 crisis.
School officials are glad to reach its goals in keeping students in the same grade band/cohort to remain together, establish feeder school patterns, and to maintain school identities.
More details in the plan include:
- The two middle schools’ principals and two assistant principals will move to the respected locations with their 7th and 8th grade students.
- Two 6th grade assistant principals will be assigned to MJMS to supervise 6th grade students and teachers.
- 6th grade students will be housed in a separate wing or location away from K-5 students.
- Each high school will designate a wing or floor of the building to house 7th and 8th grade students to limit intermingling of students. However, 8th grade students will have the opportunity to take high school courses, if appropriate.
- 7th and 8th grade students will eat lunch at a designated time separate from high school students
- SCE, 7:30 am – 2:30 pm (MJMS)
- 6th graders, 8:45 am - 3:45 pm (MJMS)
- GHHS (7-12) 8:45 am - 3:45 pm (GHHS)
- MJHS (7-12) 8:45 am – 3:45 pm (MJHS)
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.