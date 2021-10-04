NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The mask mandate within Wilson County Schools is set to expire, and now the School Board will have to make the decision to either let it expire or extend it longer.
In a meeting in September, the Board approved a temporary mask mandate for students and staff.
This vote will come just days after Governor Bill Lee said he will be extending the executive order to allow parents to opt-out of their child wearing a mask.
The Board will also discuss hybrid learning for students, a request that would need to be approved by Governor Lee.
The state has already made a decision to not allow hybrid learning this school year, but now, some are saying it is time for the state School Board to allow hybrid.
