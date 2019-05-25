MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County’s oldest veteran will be turning 100 years old.
Police are asking for your help to make his celebration special.
Monday on Memorial Day a special centennial celebration will be held for World War II veteran Max Anderson during a special closing ceremony for the Honoring Our American Flag display at the Mount Juliet train station on East Division Street.
Officers will be escorting Anderson and his wife to the ceremony.
Police are asking for members of the community to stand along the escort route with flags to show appreciation for Anderson’s service.
The escort will begin at 1:30 on Monday near First Baptist Church on North Mount Juliet Road and will continue to East Division Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.