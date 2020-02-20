WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - If you need to get your Real ID it won’t happen at the Wilson County Clerk’s Officer unless you’re a resident.
Scott Goodall is the supervisor at the clerk’s office and said they had a volume of people from surrounding counties coming in to get new licenses.
“It pretty much quadrupled our work load and our own residents weren’t able to get into their own building to get their drivers license. It got to be the point where we had more out of county than we had in our own county.”
The county clerk’s office orginally volunteered to offer Real ID services, but they didnt expect so many people to show up.
Goodall said they still have to handle their other work load ontop of the driver’s licenses.
“We still have to do our marriage licenses and our business licenses. We have to do the functions of our office.”
The office stopped accepting out of county residents two and half months ago.
Click here for a list of locations where you can get your Real ID.
