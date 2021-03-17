LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Many in Wilson County are taking extra steps because the tornadoes from last March are still on their minds of those whenever there is severe weather in the area.
Ryan Williams, the owner of Cherokee Steakhouse Marina and Campground, said he is as prepared as anyone for tonight's potential severe weather.
"This is a storm shelter built specifically for tornadoes shelters or high wind shelters," Williams told News 4.
It can fit around 10-12 people comfortably and up to 20 altogether. It's used about three to five times yearly. Williams also mentioned another house on the property that can fit up to 100 people as well.
"We are better safe than sorry," Williams said. "We usually shelter pretty quickly."
Kelsi Carter, who volunteered with the Cookeville tornado cleanup, prioritizes being as prepared as possible for severe weather.
"It's changed the way I look at it. I now keep things at the house I didn't keep before," Carter told News 4 in Wilson County. "Having an NOAA weather radio that will wake you up from your sleep, a battery-operated one (will help). Your TV might not be on. Your phone might not go off."
One couple she spoke with in Cookeville was told by doctors they survived because of their motorcycle helmets. Many head injuries occur from debris.
"Anything you can have to protect your head from debris flying around," Carter said. "Also recommend good pair of shoes, flashlight, keys, titles to the vehicle, social security cards, that's what we spent time looking for with people (in Cookeville)."
Also, staying awake through the storms can only help.
"They were asleep when the tornado hit. They didn't have minutes. They had seconds," Carter said.
