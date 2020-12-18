WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Wilson County Schools will be suspending all extracurricular competitions and performances starting Monday, December 21st through January 3rd, 2021.
Any district affiliated athletic, band, cheer, or JROTC practices and conditionings will still be permitted with current health protocols in place.
All previously scheduled performances for December 18th and 19th will still happen according to the district.
“We understand the disappointment that comes with this announcement, as this is an action we had hoped not to implement. However, community health and safety is crucial during this ongoing pandemic,” the district said in a release.
