Wilson County parents react to mask mandate in place for K-5 schools students

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Changes are coming to Wilson County Schools following the decisions made at a special board of education meeting that was called Monday night.
Previously for grades kindergarten through fifth mask were strongly encouraged, but now starting Wednesday they are required.
This will take place until the topic is revisited January 11th at a board of education meeting.
"What gives us best chance, voted on unanimously across the board, mask and face covering at the K-5 grade level gives us best shot to get to that finish line without another major disruption," Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools, said of making it to Christmas break.
Parent Alyssa Brennon feels the same way.
"I would hate to see a district wide shut down," Brennon told News 4 Nashville.
She also says this decision should have been made before December.
"I absolutely think they should have worn mask during the whole thing when they did a mask mandate for grades 6-12. I feel like it should have been for everybody. We might be too late, but I hope I'm wrong," Brennon said, worried of potentially more elementary schools closing before Christmas break.
And for a lot of students, this new mask requirement, will not be a big change at all.
"This isn't something that is just totally brand new to these students," Barker said. "Many, many students are already wearing those face coverings."
If your child does not have a face covering or forgets his or her mask you can pick one up at school according to Wilson County Schools.
The school district also strongly suggest to let principals know if your child has a health reason for not wearing a mask.
